The India Seniors team secured a silver medal at the 16th World Bridge Olympiad in Buenos Aires, finishing with a score of 165-258 against the USA in the final match.

The Indian team included Kamal Mukherjee, Vibhas Todi, Badal Das, Pranab Bardhan, Arun Bapat, Ravi Goenka and Girish Bijoor, who is the non-playing captain.

In the 96 board final, which took place over two days and six segments, the competition was neck and neck after the first two segments.

However, the USA won the third segment decisively, with a score of 53-7 IMPs, and from there, they never looked back, despite the Indian team's determined efforts.

The Sports Authority of India, on their official X handle lauded the achievement and stated, "Gold & Silver for India at World #Bridge Games A stellar performance by the Indian team on clinching a #Gold in open team (pairs event ) & a #Silver in senior team event along with the prestigious Adolfo Daneil Memorial award at the 16th World #Bridge Games. Kudos to #TeamIndia for making us proud yet again!"



Gold🥇& Silver🥈for India at World #Bridge Games🥳☑️



A stellar performance 🤩 by the Indian🇮🇳 team on clinching a #Gold🥇in open team (pairs event ) & a #Silver🥈in senior team event along with the prestigious Adolfo Daneil Memorial award at the 1⃣6⃣th World #Bridge Games.… pic.twitter.com/n75Umu3qrs — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 4, 2024

Meanwhile, in two pairs events which were held alongside the final match, Indians Sanjit Dey and Binod Shaw excelled. The duo finished as the top performers in both events. (With PTI inputs)