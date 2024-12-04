India is ready to make its debut in the FIFAe World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place from December 9 to 12 at the SEF Arena, Boulevard Riyadh City, Saudi Arabia. This global esports tournament, part of the FIFAe Finals 2024, will feature competitions on both console and mobile platforms, showcasing talent from across the world.

The Indian team for the console category includes Chinmay Sahoo, Ibrahim Gulrez, and Saksham Rattan, while Danial Shakeel Patel will represent the nation in the mobile category. These players were selected after intense domestic qualifiers held in October, where participants competed across multiple in-game events.

India has been placed in Group A for both categories. In the console division, the team will face tough opponents like Korea Republic, Spain, and France on December 9, followed by matches against Poland, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Indonesia, and England on December 10. Similarly, in the mobile division, India will compete against England, Japan, Indonesia, and Spain on December 9 and take on Korea Republic, Costa Rica, and Brazil on December 10.

The tournament format includes a 2v2 setup for console matches, played using eFootball 2025 on PC with PlayStation 5 controllers. Mobile matches will also feature eFootball 2025, played on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G phones. The group stage and quarterfinal matches will be streamed live on Indian Football's official YouTube and Twitch channels, allowing fans to follow the team’s progress.

The knockout rounds, including quarterfinals and semifinals, are scheduled for December 11, while the grand finals will take place on December 12.