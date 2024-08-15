Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics during his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort. He highlighted that preparations are already in motion to bring the prestigious event to India, marking a significant milestone in the country's sports journey.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has begun discussions with the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Future Host Commission, laying the groundwork for a potential bid.

The IOC's Future Host Commission is responsible for evaluating and selecting host cities for the Olympics through a rigorous process. India's pursuit of the 2036 Olympics comes amid a growing focus on strengthening its sports infrastructure and global sports presence.

During his speech, PM Modi also celebrated the achievements of Indian athletes at the recent Paris Olympics and extended best wishes to the country's Paralympic contingent, which will soon depart for the Paris Paralympics. India has fielded its largest-ever team of 84 athletes, who will compete in 12 sports, aiming to build on the nation's success at the Tokyo Paralympics and the Para Asian Games.