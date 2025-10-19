India shines at 2025 Asian Rowing Championships with record medal haul

India’s rowing team produced one of its strongest performances at the 2025 Asian Rowing Championships in Hai Phong, Vietnam, securing 10 medals across 15 events from October 16 to 19. The haul included three golds, five silvers, and two bronzes, marking a record-breaking campaign for the nation.

A standout moment came in the Lightweight Women's Pair (LW2-) event, where Gurbani Kaur and Diljot Kaur ended a 15-year medal drought for Indian women at the Asian Championships, clinching silver. Their achievement was hailed as a milestone for women’s rowing in India, inspiring the next generation of female athletes.

Olympian Balraj Panwar reaffirmed his elite status with a commanding gold in the Men’s Single Scull (M1X), underlining India’s growing strength in sculling events. Other golds were claimed in Lightweight Men’s Double Scull (LM2X) and Men’s Quadruple Scull (M4X). Silver medals came in Men’s Eight (M8+), Lightweight Women’s Pair (LW2-), Men’s Double Scull (M2X), Lightweight Men’s Quadruple Scull (LM4X), and Lightweight Men’s Four (LM4-), while bronze went to Lightweight Men’s Pair (LM2-) and Women’s Eight (W8+).

Balaji Maradapa, President of the Rowing Federation of India, praised the athletes’ perseverance, saying, “This achievement is not just a collection of medals—it is the reflection of years of perseverance, sacrifice, and the undying spirit of our athletes. Every stroke on the water was powered by the hope of a billion hearts.”

The Federation highlighted that India’s performance in Hai Phong strengthens the foundation for the 2026 Asian Games and reflects the country’s rising stature in Asian rowing. With a growing talent pool and improving international exposure, Indian rowers are now seen as serious contenders on the continental stage.