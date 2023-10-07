India continues to make its mark at the Asian Games 2023, delivering impressive performances across various sports disciplines.

In a triumphant moment for Indian sports, the Men's Kabaddi team secured the Gold medal.

Adding to the nation's glory, the Men's Freestyle 86Kg Wrestling category saw India securing the Silver medal.

In another remarkable feat, the Indian Women's Hockey team displayed remarkable determination and prowess, earning a Bronze medal in a fiercely competitive tournament.

Chess enthusiasts also had reason to cheer as the Men's and Women's teams of India exhibited their strategic brilliance, both clinching the Silver medal in their respective categories.

With these outstanding achievements, India's medal tally at the Asian Games 2023 reaches 107:

Gold: 28

Silver: 38

Bronze: 41

Earlier in the day, Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy made history by clinching the gold in men's badminton doubles at the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

In another thrilling event, India secured the gold medal in men's cricket against Afghanistan. The final match was disrupted by rain, with India managing to claim the gold due to their superior ranking compared to Afghanistan.

When the rain interrupted play, Afghanistan had scored 112 runs for the loss of five wickets in 18.2 overs. Shahidullah Kamal contributed 49 runs off 43 balls, while Gulbadin Naib added 27 runs off 24 balls. In accordance with the rules of the game, India was awarded the gold medal due to their higher ranking, solidifying their victory.