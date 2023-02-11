Indian athletes at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships had a winning run on the first day of the tournament as the players managed to grab four medals including one gold.



With a throw of 19.49 meters, Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the gold medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023. It is important to note that Toor missed on his first attempt, and his third and fifth attempts resulted in the winning throws. With a throw of 19.18 meters, Singh had won silver at the last edition of 2018 Championship in Tehran.



Ivan Ivanov won the bronze medal with a throw of 18.10 meters, while India's Karanveer Singh, who was the only other competitor to cross the 19-meter mark, won the silver.

With a jump of 16.98 meters, India's current triple jump champion Praveen Chitravel won the silver medal. Fang Yaoqing of China won the gold medal with a jump of 17.20 meters, and Yu Gyumin of South Korea won the bronze medal with a jump of 16.73 meters.

With a total of 4119 points, Swapna Barman won the women's pentathlon silver medal. This was a brand-new indoor national record. With a time of 8.64 seconds, Swapna won the 60-meter hurdles. She also finished second in the high jump with 1.75 meters and the long jump with 5.91 meters.



She also finished sixth in the 800-meter sprint in 2:27.57, placing fifth in the shot put with a throw of 12.13 meters. With 3654 points, India's Sowmiya Murugan finished eighth.



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