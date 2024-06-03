India showcased outstanding performance at the Taiwan Athletics Open 2024, concluding the campaign with an impressive medal haul of seven medals, including three golds, three silvers and one bronze.

In the women’s Long Jump event, Nayana James secured the gold medal, achieving a remarkable jump of 6.43 meters. Sumire Hata from Japan secured the silver, while Yu Jeongmi from South Korea took home the bronze.

Ankesh Choudhary from India claimed the gold in the Men’s 800 meters race, clocking 1 minute 50.63 seconds. His compatriot, Somnath Chouhan, secured the silver with a timing of 1 minute 50.88 seconds. The bronze went to Hussein Lorana from the Philippines.

In the Men’s Pole Vault event, Dev Meena clinched the silver medal. Although he and Yong Fu Huang from Chinese Taipei both recorded a leap of 5.10 meters, Yong secured the gold due to fewer fouls. Another athlete from Chinese Taipei, Huang Chen Chi, secured the bronze with a height of 4.80 meters.

Yesterday's events saw DP Manu winning the gold medal in the men’s Javelin throw with an impressive effort of 81.58 meters. In the women’s 100-meter hurdles, Nithya Ramraj secured the silver medal with a timing of 13.23 seconds, while Vismaya V K won the bronze in the women’s 400-meter race.