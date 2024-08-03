After the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka ended in a tie, at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on August 2, captain Rohit Sharma was left disappointed with the team’s batting performance.

India failed to chase down the target of 231 which was set by Sri Lanka in 50 overs with assistance from Wanindu Hasaranga (3/58), Charith Asalanka (3/30) and Dunith Wellalage (2/39).

It must be mentioned that Sri Lanka and India tied just for the second time in their ODI history.

Speaking after the game, Rohit mentioned that the score was achievable even though they were bowled out in 47.5 overs. He mentioned that they played well in patches but should’ve scored the remaining one run.

In the post-match presentation, Rohit said, “The score was gettable, you had to bat well to get there. We batted well in patches. No consistent momentum. We had the upper hand, we lost a couple of wickets. With the KL-Axar partnership, we came back. Little disappointing at the end. These things happened. Sri Lanka played well. In the end, it was a fair result. It (pitch) remained the same. It's not where you can come and play your shots. You have to dig in. The game shifted towards both teams at different times. We should have got that one run."

Rohit had meanwhile kicked the match off to a great start as he scored a half-century in 33 balls after he returned to ODI cricket after eight months. He got his innings going with a maximum against Asitha Fernando on just the second ball of the Indian innings and clobbered seven fours and three sixes during his stay at the crease.

Apart from him, Axar Patel (33 off 57), KL Rahul (31 off 43) and Shivam Dube (25 off 24) played crucial knocks in the middle but failed to take India over the line.