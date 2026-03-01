India storm into T20 World Cup semifinals after thrilling five-wicket win over West Indies

Defending champions India kept their ICC T20 World Cup title defence alive with a nerve-wracking five-wicket victory over the West Indies in a high-octane clash on Sunday, March 1. Chasing a formidable 196 under immense pressure, the Indian batting unit rose to the occasion with remarkable composure, scripting a clinical run-chase that sealed their place in the semifinals and set up a blockbuster showdown against England in Mumbai.

At a roaring Eden Gardens, it was Sanju Samson who stood tall when it mattered most. The stylish right-hander produced a breathtaking knock of 97 off just 50 deliveries, anchoring the innings with authority and flair to steer India home in a tense contest of momentum swings.

With the semifinal berth on the line, Samson delivered one of the finest knocks of the tournament. His near-century was a blend of calculated aggression and calm temperament, dismantling the West Indian bowling attack with exquisite strokeplay. His innings not only revived India’s chase after early jitters but also ensured the required rate never spiralled out of control.

India eventually hunted down the 196-run target with five wickets in hand, reaffirming their status as tournament heavyweights.

Earlier, India won the toss and captain Suryakumar Yadav opted to field first, backing his side to chase under lights. The West Indies posted a daunting 195 for 4, thanks largely to a sensational late assault.

All-rounder Jason Holder and skipper Rovman Powell unleashed a brutal counterattack in the death overs, hammering 70 runs in the final five overs to lift their side to a competitive total. Their late fireworks injected life into the Caribbean innings and momentarily shifted the momentum. However, India’s disciplined approach in the chase ultimately proved decisive.

With this crucial win, India march into the semifinals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where they will face arch-rivals England in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on March 5.