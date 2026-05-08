India T20I leadership shake-up on cards, Suryakumar Yadav likely to be replaced by Shreyas Iyer

A major change could be on the cards in India’s T20I setup after IPL 2026, with reports suggesting the selectors are seriously considering a new captain for the shortest format.

Despite leading India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title, Suryakumar Yadav may not continue as T20I captain for the next cycle. Concerns over his recent form, fitness issues and long-term planning are believed to be driving the discussions within the BCCI ahead of the upcoming selection meeting.

Surya took over the captaincy after Rohit Sharma stepped away from T20Is following the 2024 World Cup win. While India enjoyed success under his leadership, his recent numbers with the bat have become a talking point. Playing for the Mumbai Indians this season, the 35-year-old has scored 195 runs in 10 matches at an average of 19.5.

There are also reports that Surya has been managing a wrist issue for quite some time, with visible taping seen regularly during the T20 World Cup and IPL season.

Amid all this, Shreyas Iyer has emerged as the frontrunner to take over the captaincy.

The Punjab Kings captain has not played a T20I for India since December 3, 2023. His last appearance came against Australia in Bengaluru in December 2023. In that game, he scored a match winning 53 off 37 balls as India sealed the series with a six-run victory.

Since then, Iyer has remained out of the T20I setup and was not part of India’s 2026 T20 World Cup winning squad either. But his performances in the IPL over the last few seasons have pushed him right back into the national conversation.

Iyer was part of Kolkata Knight Riders’ title winning campaign in 2024 alongside Gautam Gambhir, before moving to Punjab Kings and transforming the side into genuine contenders. He guided Punjab to the IPL final in 2025 and has once again kept them in the playoff race this season.

His batting numbers have been equally impressive. Across IPL 2025 and 2026, Iyer has scored 937 runs in 27 matches at an average of 49.31 and a strike rate of 171, including 10 fifties.

With India now building towards the 2028 T20 World Cup and the Los Angeles Olympics, reports indicate the selectors are looking at a fresh leadership group for the next phase. As things stand, Iyer appears to be leading that race.

