In a landmark development for the Indian martial arts community, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Government of India, has officially recognized India Taekwondo as the sole National Sports Federation (NSF) responsible for governing the sport of Taekwondo across the country.

This move comes at the behest of World Taekwondo, a body affiliated with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and confirms India Taekwondo as the only organization in India affiliated with both World Taekwondo and the Asian Taekwondo Union.

With this recognition, Indian athletes will now have a streamlined and internationally accepted route to participate in regional, national, and global competitions, including the Asian Games, Olympic Games, and Paralympics.

In an official statement, Namdev Shirgaonkar, President of India Taekwondo, welcomed the long-awaited recognition, calling it a "milestone moment" for the sport in India. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Sports Ministry and congratulated the affiliated state associations for their relentless support and commitment to the growth of Taekwondo.

“This recognition paves the way for smooth and hassle-free participation of Indian Taekwondo players in prestigious global events like the Asian Games and Olympics. It is a huge boost for our athletes,” said Shirgaonkar.

The recognition also opens the door for medal-winning Taekwondo athletes to be eligible for national honors such as the Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna, and other prestigious accolades. Furthermore, athletes can now benefit from government-sponsored scholarships, employment opportunities, and training support.

Since 2019, India Taekwondo has served as the only recognized Member National Association (MNA) of World Taekwondo and the Asian Taekwondo Union. The federation has consistently facilitated Indian athletes' participation in global events, contributing significantly to the sport’s development in the country.