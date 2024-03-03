Two-time finalists India have claimed the pole position in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings. This shift comes after New Zealand's defeat to Australia in the first Test in Wellington, causing the 2021 WTC champions to slip to the second spot.

Before the Wellington Test, New Zealand held the top position with 36 points in four games, boasting a points percentage of 75. However, following their substantial 172-run defeat, the Kiwis now find themselves in the No.2 position with a points percentage of 60, having secured three wins and enduring two losses.

India, previously at the second spot with 62 points in 8 matches, has now ascended to the top with a robust points percentage of 64.58. The Indian team has won five matches, lost two, and drawn one.

Australia, after a convincing win over New Zealand, has further solidified its third position in the standings. The victory in Wellington, orchestrated by spinner Nathan Lyon's six-wicket haul in the fourth innings, has elevated Australia's points tally from 66 to 78. The defending champions have won seven matches, lost three, and drawn one, with their points percentage rising from 55 to 59.09.

Australia has the opportunity to surpass New Zealand and secure the second spot if they emerge victorious in the second and final Test of the ongoing series. Additionally, a chance exists for Australia to claim the top spot if England defeats India in the upcoming Dharamsala Test, with India currently leading the series 3-1.

The Trans-Tasman rivals are set to face each other in Christchurch for the final Test, commencing on March 8. In the first Test, Nathan Lyon's remarkable 6/65 and Australia's dominant second innings performance secured a substantial lead, ultimately leading to their victory. All-rounder Cameron Green, with his stellar performance, was awarded the 'Player of the Match'.