In a thrilling ICC Cricket World Cup encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, Team India showcased a dominant performance, bowling out Sri Lanka for a mere 55 runs and securing a resounding 302-run victory. This win guarantees India's spot in the semi-finals, as their bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami, dismantled the Sri Lankan batting order.

The match was a one-sided affair from the beginning, with India setting a challenging target of 358 runs for Sri Lanka. India's top-order batsmen, including Virat Kohli (88 off 94), Shubman Gill (92 off 92), and Shreyas Iyer (82 off 56), laid the foundation for a formidable total. Ravindra Jadeja's brisk 35 off 24 balls propelled India's score to 357/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka managed to claim a remarkable five-wicket haul, but the Indian batsmen had already done significant damage to their bowling attack. India's total of 357 looked imposing from the outset.