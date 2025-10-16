India to host World Boxing Cup finals for the first time this November

India is set to host the 2025 World Boxing Cup Finals from November 14 to 21, bringing together the world’s top boxers to compete for one of the sport’s most prestigious trophies. This marks the first time the country will stage the week-long event at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, signaling its growing presence on the global boxing stage.

The Finals will feature male and female boxers across ten weight categories, concluding the annual World Boxing series and spotlighting 2025 stage winners from Brazil, Poland, and Kazakhstan. India enters the tournament ranked in the top five globally, with 17 medals already secured this year, including four golds, six silvers, and seven bronzes.

“Hosting the World Boxing Cup Finals reflects how far Indian boxing has come, not just in performance, but in our ability to stage world-class events,” said Ajay Singh, President of the Boxing Federation of India. “This is a defining moment for our athletes and for Indian sport as we prepare for the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and aim for the Olympics in 2036.”

Indian boxers have already made a strong showing during the 2025 Cup stages. In Brazil, Hitesh Gulia claimed gold in the 70kg category, while Abhinash Jamwal earned silver and four others captured bronze. Stage three in Kazakhstan saw the women’s team excel, with Sakshi Chaudhary, Jasmine Lamboria, and Nupur Sheoran winning golds, alongside two silvers and a bronze for other top contenders. The men added further medals, with Hitesh and Abhinash securing silvers, Jugnoo Ahlawat a silver, and Nikhil Dubey and Narender Berwal bronze medals.

The Finals promise high-stakes competition, giving Indian boxing fans a first-hand look at the world’s elite fighters and offering the host nation an opportunity to cement its status as a rising hub in international boxing.