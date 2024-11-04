India is set to host the World Pickleball Championship (WPC) for the first time, marking a major milestone in the country's journey with this fast-growing sport. Organised by the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), the tournament will run from November 12-17 in Mumbai and bring together top talent from around the world.

AIPA President Arvind Ramesh Prabhoo expressed pride in hosting the event, calling it an "honour for India" and a testament to the efforts invested in the sport’s grassroots development over the past 15 years.

Prabhoo emphasised that this opportunity is a recognition of AIPA’s dedication, as the organisation has worked to popularise pickleball across the country, engaging new players and refining their skills through specialised training.

India’s hosting of the WPC Series follows successful championships in Vietnam and Bali, where Indian teams bagged several medals. Approximately 650 players from nations including Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Poland, and Singapore will compete, reflecting the sport's growing international appeal.

Pickleball, a fusion of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, is gaining traction in India, with a passionate community forming around it. AIPA’s efforts to advance the sport include securing recognition from the Government and Sports Authority of India.

The organisation is affiliated with the International Pickleball Federation and was a founding member of the Asia Federation of Pickleball. With its rising popularity, the WPC in Mumbai is poised to be a pivotal event for the future of pickleball in India and beyond.