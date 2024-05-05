India's journey in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is set to commence with an opening clash against New Zealand on October 4 in Sylhet, as revealed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in its recent announcement of the tournament schedule. Scheduled from October 3 to 20, the event will witness India, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, facing off against strong contenders in Group A.

In addition to their match against New Zealand, India's highly anticipated encounter with Pakistan is slated for October 6 in Sylhet. The Indian team will also lock horns with Australia on October 13, setting the stage for intense battles in their quest for T20 glory.

Expressing excitement for the upcoming tournament, India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur emphasized the growth and competitiveness witnessed in women's cricket over the years. With the event poised to showcase high-energy cricket, Kaur exuded confidence in her team's performance on the global stage.

The tournament, hosted by Bangladesh for the second time after 2014, will witness ten teams competing in 23 matches across 18 days at two venues: the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

The opening match of the tournament will see runners-up of the 2023 World Cup, South Africa, facing off against England. Hosts Bangladesh will take on Qualifier 2 in the evening fixture in Dhaka.

With top-notch facilities and passionate fans, Bangladesh aims to leverage the event to galvanize women's cricket not only within the country but also globally. Nigar Sultana, Bangladesh's captain, highlighted the team's determination to excel, especially in home conditions, urging fans to rally behind them.

Ahead of the main event, ten warm-up matches are scheduled from September 27 to October 1 at BKSP in Dhaka. The qualifiers for the mega event will emerge from the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi, with the final set for May 7.

Geoff Allardice, ICC CEO, expressed enthusiasm for having the ICC Women's T20 World Cup back in Bangladesh, emphasizing the potential of the event to transform women's cricket globally. With a strategic focus on fostering growth and participation in women's cricket, the tournament holds promise for creating a new generation of fans and players worldwide.