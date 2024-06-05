India is set to commence their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland today at the Nasao County International Cricket Stadium. The match will start at 8 pm IST. The match promises to be an exciting start for the Indian team, which recently secured a decisive 60-run victory over Bangladesh on June 1 at the same venue.



Despite Ireland's underwhelming performance in their warm-up match against Sri Lanka, where they lost by 41 runs, the team led by Paul Stirling has shown they cannot be underestimated. Ireland recently defeated Pakistan, demonstrating their potential to surprise stronger teams.



India Squad:



• Rohit Sharma (c)

• Hardik Pandya

• Yashasvi Jaiswal

• Virat Kohli

• Suryakumar Yadav

• Rishabh Pant

• Sanju Samson

• Shivam Dube

• Ravindra Jadeja

• Axar Patel

• Kuldeep Yadav

• Yuzvendra Chahal

• Arshdeep Singh

• Jasprit Bumrah

• Mohd. Siraj



Ireland Squad:



• Paul Stirling (c)

• Mark Adair

• Ross Adair

• Andrew Balbirnie

• Curtis Campher

• Gareth Delany

• George Dockrell

• Graham Hume

• Josh Little

• Barry McCarthy

• Neil Rock (wk)

• Harry Tector

• Lorcan Tucker (wk)

• Ben White

• Craig Young

India has dominated past encounters with Ireland, winning all seven matches played between the two teams.

The match is poised to be a competitive clash, with India looking to maintain their winning streak and Ireland aiming to pull off an upset.