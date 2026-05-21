India to mark Commonwealth Games Day with nationwide cycling drive

Shooter Anjum Moudgil and badminton player Trupti Murgunde will headline celebrations for Commonwealth Games Day on May 24, as the country gears up for the 75th edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle campaign across nearly 8,000 locations.

The flagship event will be held in Ahmedabad, where Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi are set to lead cyclists and sportspersons in what the Sports Ministry described as a celebration of “sportsmanship, unity, fitness and national pride”.

According to the ministry, this edition carries the theme “A New Icon for a Fitter India – Pedalling to 2030”, reflecting the country’s larger ambition of preparing for the 2030 Commonwealth Games through greater public participation in fitness and sport.

A Commonwealth Games-themed exhibition will also be unveiled during the event, highlighting India’s sporting achievements over the past 12 years along with initiatives such as the Khelo India Mission and sports goods manufacturing programmes.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is expected to join former Commonwealth Games medallists, including hockey players Rajani Etimarpu, Gurjit Kaur and Sonika Tandi, along with shooter Ankur Mittal, Murgunde and Moudgil.

The Sports Ministry said Union ministers, MPs, state ministers and public representatives would also take part in events organised in their respective regions to strengthen “Sports Jan Bhagidari” across the country.

Ahead of the celebrations, the MY Bharat platform hosted a nationwide quiz, reel-making and torch design competition, drawing participation from more than one lakh youngsters.

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative has so far covered more than 3.07 lakh locations through 74 editions, with over 50 lakh cyclists participating nationwide, according to official figures.