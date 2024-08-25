95 officials will accompany the 84-member Indian contingent which will participate in the Paris Paralympics, set to begin on August 28. India is sending the largest number of participants in the Paris Paralympics with 84 athletes competing in 12 sports.

Many participants will have their personal coaches and escorts travelling with them to take care of their special needs, making the total strength of the Indian contingent 179.

In the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, India was represented by 54 members in nine sports.

Clearing the contingent, the ministry said, "Considering the special needs of some para athletes, personal coaches have been included in the contingent. However, they will provide necessary services to other players as per the directions of the Chef de Mission/team head coach."

"The participation of the entire contingent (including sportspersons, contingent officials, coaches) except that of Chef de Mission and one team manager for para badminton will be at cost to government," it further added.

The likes of javelin thrower Sumit Antil and shooter Avani Lekhara, who would be looking to defend their Tokyo Paralympics gold, are among those who will be having personal coaches.

A team official stated, "In any para sports event, the participants need more support staff like personal coaches and escorts than able-bodied competitors. So, it is nothing new to have more support staff in para sports."

The para-athletics team, which is the largest with 38 competitors, also has most number of personal coaches and escorts.

All the members of the contingent except for the CDM and team manager for the para badminton team will get USD 50 per day out of pocket allowance "as per required and actual period of stay during the Games which will be inclusive of acclimatisation and training period plus 2 days to and fro journey time".

Some of the officials will be staying outside the Games Village.

Paralympic Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia, who left for Paris on Sunday with a large contingent, including CDM Satya Prakash Sangwan, told PTI on Saturday that he will be staying outside the Games Village "to look after all the athletes" as some will be competing outside Paris.