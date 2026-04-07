India U-12 football team scripts landmark win at Real Madrid World Challenge

India’s Under-12 football team secured the title at the Real Madrid Foundation World Challenge in Madrid, defeating Brazil 3-0 in the final at Real Madrid Sports City.

The Indian side delivered a controlled performance throughout the tournament, combining disciplined defending with effective attacking play against strong international opposition. The final win over Brazil capped an unbeaten run and marked one of the most notable achievements at the grassroots level for Indian football.

More than 80 teams and over 1,000 players participated across Under-10, Under-12 and Under-14 categories, with representation from Europe, North America, South America and South Asia. The competition is held annually during Easter week and is organised by Real Madrid Foundation.

India’s overall campaign extended beyond the U12 success. The Under-14 team reached the semi-finals before losing to Italy in a closely contested match decided by a late goal. Both squads showed consistency against teams from countries including Spain, Germany, Uruguay, Mexico, the United States, Canada and Morocco.

Players in the Indian squads were drawn from multiple cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, under the Conscient Sports programme. Their performances across age groups highlighted improving standards in youth development and competitive exposure.

Former Brazil international Roberto Carlos attended the event as an ambassador, engaging with participants during the tournament.