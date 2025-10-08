India U-19 win record-short Youth Test by 7 wickets; complete 2-0 series sweep over Australia

India U-19 created history by defeating Australia U-19 by seven wickets in Mackay, wrapping up the shortest Youth Test ever in just two days and clinching a 2-0 series sweep Down Under.

The match saw a low-scoring thriller, with both sides combining for only 506 runs across four innings the lowest aggregate between these teams. Australia U-19 were bowled out for 135 in the first innings, with Alex Lee Young top-scoring at 66. India’s depth shone as Vedant Trivedi (25), Khilan Patel (26), Henil Patel (22), and Deepesh Devendran (28) contributed to a 171-run reply, giving India a 36-run lead despite no big individual scores.

Australia collapsed again in their second innings for 116, with Henil Patel and Naman Pushpak taking three wickets each. India chased the modest target of 81 in just 12.2 overs, anchored by Vedant Trivedi’s unbeaten 33 and support from Vihaan Malhotra (21), despite losing openers Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi early.

Henil Patel was the standout bowler with six wickets in the match, dismantling Australia’s top order, while India’s seam-spin combination proved unplayable throughout. Captain Ayush Mhatre’s leadership and the team’s collective depth underlined India’s dominance.

With this win, India U-19 now hold six Youth Test victories over Australia, more than any other nation, and recorded the shortest Youth Test ever between the sides, with wickets falling every 4.5 overs on average. Completing a 3-0 ODI sweep and a 2-0 Test series win, India’s U-19 squad showcased resilient batting, disciplined bowling, and sharp captaincy, cementing their status as a powerhouse in youth cricket.