The fourth Test between India and Australia that is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad from March 9, will be a historic one as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese are expected to be present at the toss.

According to reports, PM Modi will not flip the coin at the toss. It is anticipated that both PMs will meet with players from both teams. For the two to sit on, a temporary stage has been set up right in front of the sight screen. The improvised structure will be taken down once the game starts. Bhupendra Patel, the governor of Gujarat, will also be at the stadium.

This will be PM Modi's first time attending a Test match in the newly renamed 1.1 lakh-capacity stadium, which he previously visited during the opening of the National Games last year.

The celebrations relating to the 75th anniversary of Indo-Australian friendship include Modi and Albanese's visit.

It is anticipated that the PMs will drive a gold-plated golf car around the stadium.

An anonymous local official told PTI, "It was the same golf car on which the honorable PM had also taken a lap of honor during the National Games at this very venue."

The Special Protection Group (SPG) has taken control of the stadium, and on the first day, a record 100,000 people are expected. This would surpass the Eden Gardens' maximum attendance of 88,000 to 90,000 during the Christmas Test matches before the stadium's capacity was reduced to 67,000.

India currently holds a 2-1 series advantage. They will be eligible to play Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship on June 7 in London if they win the final Test.

India had prevailed in the first Test at Nagpur by 132 runs and an inning. In the subsequent second Test, they defeated Delhi by six wickets. Three days separated the conclusion of both tests. By winning the third Test at Indore by nine wickets in three days, Australia avoided a whitewash.



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