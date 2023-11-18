The BCCI announced the full schedule of the stellar performances that will take place during the World Cup 2023 grand finale between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. "It doesn't get any bigger than this. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final is filled with stellar performances and an experience of a lifetime," BCCI posted on X.

It doesn't get any bigger than this 👌👌



The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final is filled with stellar performances and an experience of a lifetime 🏟️👏#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/nSoIxDwXek — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2023

As India and Australia gear up for their final face-off at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19, Sunday, the BCCI is all set to enthrall fans with an array of spectacular events at this iconic venue.

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team from the Indian Air Force is all set to elevate the World Cup final's thrill with a stunning 15-minute airshow. Under the guidance of Flight Commander and Deputy Team Leader Wing Commander Sidhesh Kartik, a formation of nine aircraft will depart from Ahmedabad's airport, showcasing an awe-inspiring vertical airshow above the Narendra Modi Stadium. This performance promises to craft an unforgettable experience for both fans and players attending the event.

Bollywood music director Pritam will grace the World Cup stage with performances, joined by a lineup of talented singers such as Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, and Tushar Joshi. Together, they'll present a diverse range of songs to captivate the Ahmedabad audience during the innings break. The musical extravaganza will include hits like "Dil Jashn Bole," featuring renowned tracks including "Lehra Do," "Deva Deva," and "Kesariya" as part of the showcase. In addition to Pritam, the music showcase will highlight Aditya Gadhavi and several other artists.

A mesmerizing laser magic production will showcase the name of the victorious team along with the trophy, illuminating the Ahmedabad skies with over 1200 lights. Following this spectacle, a spectacular fireworks display will mark the grand conclusion of this momentous occasion in international cricket.

