Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, on October 12, became the second-fastest Indian batter to the landmark of 2500 runs in T20Is.

Yadav achieved the remarkabke feat in his 71st innings during India’s third and final T20I against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

It must be mentioned that Virat Kohli holds the record (68 innings) from December 2019 in a match against West Indies at the same venue in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Babar Azam remains the fastest to the landmark in 62 innings, while his teammate Mohammad Rizwan is second on the list (65 innings).

Rohit Sharma reached the 2500-run landmark in his 92nd innings.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav decided to bat first after the coin landed in India's favour for the third T20I between India and Bangladesh from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Suryakumar Yadav has been determined to hit everything into the stands since he walked into bat.