Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah became the 10th Indian bowler and the sixth pacer from the country to complete 400 wickets across all formats in international cricket.

The cricketer achieved the feat on Day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chennai.

It must be mentioned that Bangladesh cricketer Hasan Mahmud became Bumrah's 400th victim at the highest level.

Jasprit Bumrah continued his dominant run in home conditions, picking up three wickets in the first two sessions on Friday. Bumrah struck in his first over, sending back Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam after rattling the left-hander's off-stump. He then added two more to his tally, dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmud in the second session.

Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut in 2018 and has since grown leaps and bounds in red-ball cricket.

Meanwhile, India dismissed Bangladesh for a meager 149 score in their first innings as they fell behind India by a massive 227 runs on the second day of the opening Test on September 20.

Reciprocating to India's 376, Bangladesh could survive for just 47.1 overs and were shot out in the post-tea session, as they struggled big time against the home side's bowlers.