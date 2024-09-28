Rain played spoilsport on day two of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh at Green Park stadium, Kanpur on September 28.

The match was abandoned without a single delivery bowled.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated, "Update from Kanpur Play has been called off for Day 2 due to rains. #TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | @IDFCFIRSTBank."

It must be mentioned that if India does not secure a win in this Test, it could make their journey towards a hat-trick of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in the UK a little more tight. They would then be required to beat New Zealand in three-match home Test series, beginning October 16 and Australia in five-Test series away from home, beginning November 22 by bigger scorelines and margins.

With seven wins, two losses and a draw in 10 matches, India sits at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings.

Even the first day of action was spoilt by rain as Bangladesh could complete only 35 overs, scoring 107/3, with Mominul Haque (40*) and wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim (6*) unbeaten.

Pacer Akash Deep (2/34) had started the proceedings on day one on a bright note, removing Zakir Hasan (0) and Shadman Islam (24 in 36 balls, with four boundaries) in quick succession to reduce Bangladesh to 29/2.

After a 51-run partnership between skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Haque, the former was trapped by Ravichandran Ashwin for 31 in 57 balls, with six fours. India had won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India won the first Test by 280 runs, setting 515 runs to chase for Bangladesh and skittling them out for 234.