R Ashwin scored his 6th Test hundred on Day one of the first Test in Chennai on September 19. Ashwin got to his hundred in 108 balls as his innings consisted of 10 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Ashwin had come in to bat with India in all sorts of trouble at 144 for 6 as the top order completely failed and KL Rahul was dismissed for 12. Ashwin, along with Ravindra Jadeja, would steady the ship the hometown boy being the aggressor in the partnership. After playing some delightful shots off the pacers, Ashwin and Jadeja would turn their attention towards the spinners, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan.

Meanwhile, Bangladeshi cricketer Hasan Mahmud has asserted that Bangladesh can bowl out India for a score of below 400 if their bowlers bend their backs.

On Day 1, the Tigers were in command with India restricted at 144 for six in 42.2 overs.

However, Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 195-run partnership made sure that India finished the day at 339 for six in 80 overs.

Mahmud had an excellent day with the bat after he picked up four crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Miraz also accounted for a scalp apiece, but once Jadeja and Ashwin started playing their shots, the Bangladeshi bowlers lost their way.

“I think it will be good for us if we can get them all out before 400. The wicket is now much easier to bat on and conditions are batting friendly. We are trying how to put pressure back on India. Hopefully, we can do it,” Mahmud said in the press conference after the day’s play.

Mahmud admitted that Bangladesh became a little erratic in their line lengths and hence, leaked runs, especially in the final session. But he reckoned that the visitors can stage a comeback and shift the pressure back on the hosts if they chip in with early wickets on Day 2.