In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name into the annals of cricket history during the third Test match against England in Rajkot.

On February 18, Jaiswal not only showcased his prowess as a formidable opener but also set a new benchmark for future generations. His performance in Rajkot was nothing short of spectacular, as he became the first Indian cricketer to score two double centuries against England in Test cricket.

Jaiswal's journey to this milestone was marked by a series of record-breaking feats. In the same match, he equaled the record for the most sixes in a Test innings, a title he now shares with Wasim Akram, by hitting an astonishing 12 sixes.

This achievement drew attention not just for the sheer number of maximums but also for the quality of cricket it represented, showcasing Jaiswal's aggressive yet calculated approach to batting.

His second successive double hundred against England tore through the tourists' bowling attack, demonstrating a level of dominance rarely seen on the international stage. At just 22 years old, Jaiswal's ability to perform at such a high level against a team of England's caliber speaks volumes about his talent and potential. Furthermore, he became the third-youngest batter in the world to score two Test double hundreds, placing him among the ranks of cricketing legends like Vinod Kambli and Don Bradman.

Jaiswal's record-setting spree didn't stop there. He also became the first Indian to hit 20 or more sixes in a Test series and 10 or more in a Test innings, surpassing previous records held by renowned Indian cricketers. His exceptional performance in Rajkot was a testament to his skill, resilience, and the bright future that lies ahead for him in international cricket.

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