The highly anticipated fifth and final Test match between India and England is set to take place in the picturesque setting of Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. However, the unpredictable weather conditions and untimely rain have thrown a curveball into the preparations for both teams.

The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, known for its breathtaking backdrop and the highest altitude among all international venues in India, is gearing up to host the culmination of the series. However, incessant rain in the region has posed challenges for the ground staff and curators in preparing the pitch.

While Monday offered a brief respite, allowing groundstaff to commence preparations, intermittent showers have persisted, creating a damp environment around the stadium. The early March rains, though not uncommon for the region, have arrived earlier than expected, adding an element of unpredictability to the proceedings.

The England team, accustomed to the chilly conditions reminiscent of their homeland, finds themselves in familiar territory. However, the focus now shifts to the state of the pitch, which has been affected by the inclement weather. With limited time before the commencement of the match, the curator is set to engage in extensive discussions with the Indian team management, led by captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.

Reports suggest that the pitch is likely to favor spin, akin to previous matches in the series. While efforts to alter the nature of the surface within a short timeframe may prove challenging, strategic decisions such as grass cover and watering schedules could influence the outcome significantly.

In preparation for the final showdown, India has made adjustments to their squad, with the return of Jasprit Bumrah adding firepower to the bowling attack. However, the dilemma surrounding the No.4 batting position persists, with Rajat Patidar's lackluster performance raising questions. With KL Rahul still sidelined due to injury, the inclusion of Devudutt Padikkal remains a possibility, potentially marking his debut in the series.