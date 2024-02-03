In a stunning turn of events at Visakhapatnam, the second Test between India and England witnessed a sensational display of reverse-swing mastery by Jasprit Bumrah, stealing the spotlight from Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden double hundred.

At the hour mark in the second session, Zak Crawley's aggressive innings seemed to set the tone for England, pushing the total past 100 in response to India's 396. However, Bumrah's reverse-swing brilliance turned the tables, dismantling England from 114 for 1 to 253 all-out.

Bumrah's spell of 6 wickets for 45 runs in 15.5 overs left England reeling, with even the seasoned James Anderson playing second fiddle. The magic included a show-stopping yorker to dismiss Ollie Pope, reminiscent of Waqar Younis's specials, and a fiery delivery to wrap up the innings.

Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's heroic double century earlier in the day, India's batting display left room for improvement on a favorable pitch. However, with Bumrah's heroics, India finished the day at 28 for 0, securing a lead of 171.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten at stumps, setting the stage for a crucial day on Sunday. The hosts, cautious of England's comeback in the series opener, aim to extend their lead and assert dominance in the second Test.