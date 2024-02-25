India ended Day 4 of the fourth Test against England in a commanding position, reaching 40 for no loss in pursuit of a target of 192 runs to clinch the series.

Chasing down the target, India's openers, skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, exhibited resilience and determination, finishing the day at 24 and 16 runs respectively. With a mere 152 runs needed for victory on February 26, India stands on the verge of securing an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

The highlight of the day belonged to the Indian spin duo, as senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav wreaked havoc on the England batting lineup. Ashwin claimed an impressive 5 wickets for 51 runs, while Kuldeep Yadav contributed significantly with 4 wickets for 22 runs, restricting England to a mere 145 runs in their second innings.

Prior to the spin masterclass, young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel showcased exceptional cricketing acumen with a splendid knock of 90 runs. Jurel's innings, supported by crucial partnerships with Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep, propelled India to a first innings total of 307, providing them with a slender lead of 46 runs.

England, who had posted 353 runs in their first innings, faced a stern challenge against the relentless Indian spin attack, with Zak Crawley's valiant 60-run contribution standing out amidst the collapse.