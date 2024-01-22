Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has opted to step away from the action-packed start to the IDFC First Bank Test series against England. Kohli, a cornerstone of the Indian cricket team, has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to withdraw him from the first two Tests, citing personal reasons.

The decision was communicated to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management, and the selectors. Kohli, known for his commitment to representing the nation, emphasized that certain personal situations require his immediate attention and undivided presence.

The BCCI has not only accepted Kohli's decision but has also expressed its support for the star batter during this time. The Board and the team management have full confidence in the remaining squad members, believing that they will rise to the occasion and deliver commendable performances in the upcoming Test series.

In a statement, the BCCI urged the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this period, refraining from unnecessary speculation regarding the nature of his personal reasons. The primary focus, they emphasized, should be on supporting the Indian cricket team as they prepare to face England in the challenging Test series.

The Men’s Selection Committee is expected to name a replacement for Kohli in the coming days. The anticipation for who will fill Kohli's shoes in the first two Tests adds an extra layer of intrigue to an already eagerly awaited series.