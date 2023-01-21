After suffering a crushing defeat at the tail end of New Zealand's pursuit in the first ODI, Indian bowlers unleashed their wrath to dismiss the visitors for 108 in the second ODI on Saturday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

The Indian new ball bowlers ran riot on a surface with good grass cover, taking advantage of the favourable bowling conditions.

Mohammad Shami was the main wreaker, taking three wickets. Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar both took two wickets. Siraj, Kuldeep, and Shardul each grabbed one wicket.

The Indian pace attack, opting to bowl first, ensured that the choice to field stood as they went through the New Zealand batting lineup, with Shami claiming first blood. The hosts got off to a fast start thanks to the right-arm pacer, who dismissed Finn Allen for a duck.

In the sixth over, Mohammed Siraj struck to dismiss Henry Nicholls 2(17), giving the hosts their second breakthrough. With amazing spells in the previous few ODIs, the Hyderabad-born quick has been making the ball talk, putting the hitters in trouble.

Shami continued to pose a threat to the hitters, dismissing Daryl Mitchell 1(3) in the eighth over. The New Zealand hitter received a leading edge while trying to play the ball through the on-side, and the ball flew up to Shami, who finished the catch and added a second wicket to his account.

Hardik Pandya snatched a catch out of thin air in his followthrough to remove Devon Conway 7 for 7. (16). The left-hander was speechless as Hardik celebrated his first wicket.

The Kiwi team's situation worsened when they lost captain Tom Latham to pacer Shardul Thakur for 1(17) in the eleventh over, bringing the visitors' score to 15/5.

Unable to control himself, Latham poked out on a ball outside the off-stump to get an outside edge, which Shubhman Gill gladly accepted. With the loss of their fifth wicket, the visitors were defeated with their lowest-ever score.