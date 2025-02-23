The 'India vs Pakistan' rivalry is not merely a sporting contest or a matter of foreign affairs; it is a deeply ingrained sentiment in the hearts and minds of every fan. The intensity and the history associated with the conflict transcends sport and competition.

What truly sets the competition apart is the way it unites people across the globe. Regardless of age or interests, fans from all corners of the world come together to witness these two nations face off, drawn by a shared passion and anticipation.

Today (February 23), as the rivalry will once again come to life on the international stage, both teams prepare for their second Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium - stakes are high and the excitement is palpable.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's pledge to "bleed blue" reiterates that the sporting clash knows no bounds. Taking to his X handle, the chief minister tweeted, "Today, we all will #BleedBlue 🇮🇳," affirming on behalf of all Indians that the match is a true display of sporting excellence.

For India, this match represents a critical opportunity to secure a spot in the semifinals of the ongoing competition. However, for millions around the world, it is about more than just the result.

India may view the match as a crucial opportunity to secure a spot in the semifinals of the ongoing competition. However, millions around the world will gather with drinks, popcorn, chips, or even work on their laptops, all eagerly watching to see their country succeed. For some, it’s more than just the competition — it’s a legacy.

India and Pakistan came face to face in a Champions Trophy event last during the 2017 edition's final.

The legacy began in the early 1950s when the Pakistan cricket team, led by then-captain Abdul Kardar, toured India for five Test matches. Although India won the series 2-1, the clash sparked a new trend—the trend of India vs Pakistan igniting passion, excitement, and a wave of emotions every time the cricketers faced off on the field.

Today's match, however, marks a crucial moment for Pakistan, who have faced humiliating defeats in their last two encounters with India. In the most recent 50-over clash at the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, India emerged victorious with a seven-wicket win. The teams also met at the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where India triumphed by six runs.

Ahead of the match, visuals surfaced on February 21 showing Pakistani cricketers extending their practice sessions, highlighting an air of nervousness and tension, which is natural before such a high-stakes clash.

India appears to be in top form, with Shubman Gill already posting big scores and Virat Kohli rigorously training. Pakistan's Babar Azam is also gearing up, ready to face the challenge. The real competition will be between the two star players — Gill and Azam — as both will aim for big runs and look to dismiss each other.

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas lyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.