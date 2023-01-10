Virat Kohli has raced to his 73rd international century and India is looking to post a formidable total against Sri Lanka in the ongoing first ODI at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Notably, Virat Kohli raced to his fifty in 47 balls and has changed his gears since then. Virat Kohli started his innings at a brisk pace but then slowed down as India lost crucial wickets in the middle.

As per the latest reports, Virat scored 113 in 87 balls.

Earlier, Shubman Gill played a sublime knock of 70 off just 60 balls before being dismissed by Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, while India skipper Rohit Sharma hit an 83 off 67 balls before becoming the victim of Dilshan Madushanka.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati traffic Police issues advisory ahead of India vs Sri Lanka ODI match in Guwahati

Sri Lanka had won the toss and elected to bowl. Suryakumar Yadav has been excluded from India's playing XI, while Dilshan Madushanka made his ODI debut on January 10.

Meanwhile, prior to the January 10 One Day International (ODI) match between India and Sri Lanka at Guwahati's ACA Barsapara Stadium, the city police have provided information on the steps taken to ensure smooth vehicular traffic flow on the day of the match.

In a press conference conducted today at the ACA Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, the city's deputy commissioner of police for traffic, Hiranya Kumar Barman, outlined a number of precautions taken in light of the cricket match scheduled for Tuesday, January 10.

The Guwahati DCP's office also distributed an official notification in that regard (Traffic). The notice stated: "The following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed on the day of One Day International Cricket Match between India and Sri Lanka to be held at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati on January 10, 2023, in order to ensure the safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens, and differently-abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders, etc."