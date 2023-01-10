In a minor security breach, a fan entered the playing area towards the end of first ODI of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. He was soon whisked away by the security personnel.

The incident happened at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

Virat Kohli and Dasun Shanaka stole the limelight as India defeated Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Virat Kohli scored 113 off 87 balls -- his 73rd international century -- as India posted a formidable total of 373 for 7 against the guests, who ended their quota of 50 overs at 306 for 8, thanks to Dasun Shanaka's unbeaten 108 off 88 balls.

For India, Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70) laid a solid platform with a 143-run opening stand after Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first. Kasun Rajitha picked three wickets but he leaked 88 runs in his 10-over spell.

During Sri Lanka's chase, Dasun Shanaka, Pathaum Nissanka (72) and Dhananjaya de Silva (47) showed good resilience but failed to avoid a defeat. Umran Malik was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 57.