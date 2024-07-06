India's debutants Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel failed to impress with the bat during the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Jurel went for six, while Parag scored two runs and Abhishek left for a four-ball duck.

It was a debut that Abhishek Sharma would rather forget. Abhishek faced Brian Bennett in the opening over, full of anticipation.

Riyan Parag also had a tough time on his debut. Facing Tendai Chatara, Parag attempted to break the shackles with an aggressive shot.

Parag was duped by Chatara's delivery, which was a length ball on an off-stump that had its pace skillfully decreased.



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In an attempt to clear mid-on, Parag lost control of the shot as it struck high on the blade. The ball then bounced towards mid-off, where replacement fielder Brandon Mavuta completed the catch with ease.

Parag scored just two runs off of three balls to finish his short innings. Wesley Madhevere caught Dhruv Jurel off guard with a Jongwe delivery in the meantime.

Jurel mishit his shot, trying to drive a slower, full pitch past extra cover, which allowed the short cover fielder to snag the ball low.

The fact that Jurel was dismissed after scoring seven runs off of fourteen balls made India's problems in the game much worse.

The ball's bounce and pace were well-executed, making it difficult for the Indian opener to control the shot.

Till the filing of the report, after 15.3 overs team India stands at 84 at the loss of seven wickets.