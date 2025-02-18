Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's absence from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will cost India his accuracy and calm, Shikhar Dhawan said a day before the start of the tournament.

The star fast bowler has been out of action since the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January 2025. Bumrah copped a back injury while bowling in the final Test match of the series and since then has not played a single match of cricket at any level.

Speaking to the ICC, Dhawan said not having Jasprit Bumrah was the only concern for an otherwise star-studded Indian team. Jasprit Bumrah has been sensational over the last two years since his return from back injury in mid-2023.

"I am quite confident about India—they have a solid team and played very well against England in their recent ODI series. But my concern is that they are going to miss Jasprit Bumrah. There’s no doubt he will be a huge loss, and they will feel it very strongly," he added.

Dhawan stressed that Bumrah's unique bowling action, accuracy, ice-cool mentality helped him succeed in tough situations.

"For me, he is the best bowler in the world, and his accuracy is hard to replicate. He is also a very calm character, which is crucial in a big ICC event like this," he stated.

He further noted, "Harshit Rana’s inclusion is exciting — keep an eye on him, he could have a breakout tournament. I like his attitude; he’s a go-getter who isn’t afraid of challenges. We saw in the England series that he is in good form. If he seizes this opportunity, he could provide a real x-factor for India."

The former opener also praised the India batters, who have knocks of value in the preparation into the tournament.

"There are many reasons to be optimistic about India. They have a well-balanced batting lineup with a mix of experience and youth. Shubman Gill, in particular, is so consistent, and I believe he will have a great tournament," Dhawan said.

"Rohit Sharma has regained form, Virat Kohli is there — it’s a top side that will be tough to stop. India performed well in the last Champions Trophy but fell short in the final. However, they played some amazing cricket, and the squad knows what they are capable of," he added.