India has concluded its most successful Paralympic campaign yet, amassing a historic total of 29 medals at the Paris 2024 Games. The impressive haul includes seven golds, nine silvers, and 13 bronzes, propelling India to 18th place in the overall medals table—its highest finish ever.

The campaign wrapped up on Sunday, with a notable performance from Navdeep Singh, who clinched gold in the men’s javelin throw F41 event after a disqualification led to an upgrade from silver. This victory marked India's final medal of the Games.

India's achievements were highlighted by stellar performances across various sports. Shooter Avani Lekhara defended her Tokyo 2020 title in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1, becoming a two-time Paralympic gold medalist. In para-badminton, Thulasimathi Murugesan won silver in women's singles SU5, marking India’s first Paralympic medal in the sport.

Track-and-field athletes were particularly dominant, contributing 17 medals, including four golds. Notable successes included Sumit Antil’s gold in the men’s javelin throw F64 and Dharambir’s gold in the men’s club throw F51 with an Asian record throw.

The Games also saw emerging stars like 17-year-old Sheetal Devi, who won bronze in the mixed team compound open event, and Harvinder Singh, who made history as India’s first Paralympic gold medalist in archery.