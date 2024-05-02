The Indian women’s cricket team secured victory in the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh, claiming an unassailable 3-0 lead after a comprehensive seven-wicket win in Sylhet on Thursday.

Opting to field first, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's decision paid off handsomely as her bowlers restricted Bangladesh to a modest 117/8 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Despite a brisk start from the hosts, led by Dilara Akter's aggressive 39, Indian bowlers led by Renuka Singh's breakthroughs managed to contain the opposition effectively.

With the bat, India's opening duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana exhibited sheer dominance, forging a formidable 91-run partnership in just 73 deliveries. Verma's explosive 51 off 38 balls, complemented by Mandhana's composed 47 off 42 deliveries, ensured there were no stumbling blocks in India's chase.

Though Bangladesh attempted to stage a fightback, their efforts were thwarted by a disciplined Indian bowling attack and agile fielding. Despite a few moments of brilliance from the home side, notably Murshida Khatun's run-out and Dilara Akter's aggressive batting, India maintained control throughout the match.

The victory not only underscores India's dominance in the series but also highlights the team's depth and versatility as they gear up for the upcoming T20 World Cup. With every player contributing to the team's success, India looks formidable and well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

The comprehensive win in the third T20I reaffirms India's status as a powerhouse in women's cricket, sending a strong message to their rivals and bolstering their confidence as they aim for further glory in future tournaments.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh Women 117/8 in 20 overs (Dilara Akter 39; Radha Yadav 2/22) lost to India Women 121/3 in 18.3 overs (Shafali Verma 51, Smriti Mandhana 47; Rabeya Khan 1/24) by 7 wickets.