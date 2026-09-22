India women win second successive Asian Games cricket gold, beat Sri Lanka by 147 runs

India’s women’s cricket team won its second successive Asian Games gold medal after defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final on Tuesday, September 22, securing the country’s first gold of the 2026 edition.

Batting first, India posted a record 216 for three, with Smriti Mandhana leading the charge with a 79 off 45 balls before Richa Ghosh produced a blistering finish with 49 not out off 22 balls.

Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave India a flying start after Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss, putting on 99 runs from 60 balls. Shafali scored 48 off 29, while Mandhana struck seven sixes in her innings.

India reached 59 without loss in the six-over powerplay and continued to dominate despite losing Shafali and Harmanpreet. Mandhana fell for 79 while attempting another slog sweep, but Ghosh ensured India crossed the 200-run mark in the death overs.

Ghosh’s unbeaten 49 included seven fours and three sixes.

Chasing 217, Sri Lanka struggled against India’s bowling attack and were bowled out for 69 in 15.4 overs.

Captain Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with 29 off 21 balls, but received little support as India’s spinners took control of the innings.

Shafali also contributed with the ball, taking two wickets for three runs, while Deepti Sharma claimed three for six. Shree Charani also picked up two wickets.

The victory extended India’s dominance over Sri Lanka, who had also lost to them in the final of the Asia Cup earlier this month.

India entered the tournament as one of the favourites and completed the campaign with three dominant victories.

Pakistan won the bronze medal after defeating Bangladesh by 31 runs earlier on Tuesday.

The men’s Indian team will now look to defend its Asian Games title.