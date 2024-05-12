Indian athlete KM Deeksha made history at the Sound Running Track Festival in Los Angeles by setting a new national record in the women's 1500m event. She clocked an impressive 4:04.78, securing third place in the highly competitive World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze event.

Deeksha's remarkable performance not only landed her on the podium but also erased the previous national record of 4:05.39, held by Harmilan Bains since the 2021 National Open Athletics Championships in Warangal. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) awaits official ratification of Deeksha's record-breaking achievement.

Deeksha's feat was not the only highlight for Indian athletes in Los Angeles. In the men's 5000m race, Avinash Sable, a prominent figure in distance running, came close to breaking his own national record, finishing second with a time of 13:20.37, closely followed by Gulveer Singh at 13:31.95.

The women's 5000m event saw Parul Chaudhary finishing fifth with a time of 15:10.69, just 0.34 seconds shy of the national record. Meanwhile, Ankita secured the tenth position with a time of 15:28.88.