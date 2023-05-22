Indian athlete Shaili Singh made her mark on the global stage once again as she clinched a well-deserved bronze medal at the prestigious Golden Grand Prix 2023 athletics meet in Yokohama, Japan. Displaying her exceptional talent and determination, Shaili excelled in the women's long jump event, bringing glory to her nation.

The thrilling competition took place on May 21, where Shaili Singh showcased her prowess with a remarkable jump of 6.65 meters, securing her spot on the podium at the Yokohama meet. This World Athletics Continental Tour gold label event witnessed some of the world's finest athletes vying for supremacy, and Shaili's performance solidified her position among the elite.

Expressing her joy and gratitude, Shaili took to Twitter and shared, "I'm really happy to tell you all that I got my first major Grand Prix medal (senior) today, and it's a bronze in Japan. Thanks to my coach, all well-wishers, my sponsors, TOPS, AFI, Sai Bangalore NCOE, OGQ, and Anju Bobby Sports Foundation. Thank you!"

The top podium spot was claimed by Germany's Maryse Luzolo, who soared to an impressive 6.79 meters, clinching the gold medal. Australia's Brooke Buschkuehl secured the silver medal with her commendable 6.77-meter leap, making it a closely contested battle for the top honors.