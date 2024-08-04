Day 8 of the Paris Olympics 2024 was marked by disappointments for India, with Manu Bhaker, Deepika Kumari, and Nishant Dev narrowly missing out on medal finishes. Despite these setbacks, anticipation remains high as the Indian contingent prepares for a crucial Day 9 on August 4.

Key matches and potential medal wins

The Indian men's hockey team is set to clash with Great Britain in the quarter-finals, a highly anticipated match that could pave the way for a medal opportunity. Rising badminton star Lakshya Sen is just one victory away from securing a medal in the men's singles semi-final. Sen's journey has been remarkable, and he now faces the formidable Danish player, Victor Axelsen, the former World No. 1. Sen's historic win against Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei has elevated him to this crucial stage.

Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain is also in the spotlight, aiming for her second Olympic medal. Borgohain, who made history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, faces a formidable opponent in China's top-seeded boxer, Li Qian. Borgohain's previous encounter with Li Qian at the Asian Games ended in a tough 5-0 loss, adding an extra layer of challenge to her upcoming bout.

Other Indian athletes in action

The day is packed with high-stakes encounters and numerous Indian athletes striving for success. Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma will compete in the men's individual stroke play golf event. Day 2 of the women's skeet qualification and the men's 25m pistol qualification rounds are also set to take place. Additionally, Indian athletes will compete in long jump, steeplechase, and sailing events, all aiming to enhance India's medal tally, which currently stands at three.

Super Sunday Expectations

Indian fans are eagerly looking forward to a "Super Sunday," with hopes pinned on multiple athletes to boost the nation's medal count. As the action unfolds, the Indian contingent is determined to make significant strides and leave a mark on the Paris Olympics 2024.