As the Paris Olympics 2024 enters its 11th day, Tuesday holds significant promise for the Indian contingent, following a heart-wrenching Day 10. Indian athletes Lakshya Sen and the duo of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh narrowly missed securing medals, adding to the collective disappointment. Additionally, wrestler Nisha Dahiya’s unexpected injury led to her defeat in the women's 68kg quarterfinals against North Korea's Sol Gum Pak, ending the match at 8-10.

However, there were moments of hope, notably from Avinash Sable, who advanced to the final in the 3000m steeplechase by finishing fifth. As the Indian team regroups, attention turns to some of its most prominent athletes aiming to make an impact on Tuesday.

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra, the acclaimed javelin thrower, is set to defend his Olympic title. Building momentum steadily throughout the year, Chopra's presence alone energizes fans and raises expectations for a strong performance in the qualifying round.

Kishore Jena

Amid the focus on Chopra, Kishore Jena emerges as a potential surprise contender. At 28, Jena has the potential to challenge the top-tier athletes, including Chopra, and could be a formidable competitor in the medal race.

Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat, an inspiring figure in Indian wrestling, returns to the Olympic arena amidst a turbulent backdrop. She aims to secure a semi-final berth in the Women’s Freestyle 50 kg category, hoping to translate her resilience into success on the mat.

PR Sreejesh

The Indian men's hockey team has showcased remarkable prowess at the Paris Olympics, with veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh playing a pivotal role. At 36, Sreejesh’s stellar performances continue to captivate fans. India faces a formidable challenge against World Champions Germany in the semi-finals, with Sreejesh expected to be a critical player.

As these athletes step into the spotlight, India’s hopes for Olympic glory remain high, with each competitor poised to give their all on this crucial day.