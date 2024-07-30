Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh will face South Korea in the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match at 1 pm IST on Tuesday, July 30. The Indian duo qualified third with 580-20x points, just ahead of their Korean opponents who shot 579-18x.

Trap shooters take aim

Prithviraj Tondaiman starts his Olympic campaign in men's trap qualification at 12:30 pm IST, with the final scheduled for 7 pm if he advances. Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh compete in women's trap qualification at the same time.

Rowing and hockey action

Rower Balraj Panwar races in the men's single sculls quarterfinals at 1:40 pm IST. The Indian men's hockey team faces Ireland in a crucial group-stage match at 4:45 pm IST.

Archers and shuttlers in the spotlight

Women's archers Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur begin their individual recurve journeys in the round of 32 at 5:27 PM IST. Badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty play their final group match against Indonesia at 5:30 pm, while Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa close out their group stage at 6:20 pm.

Boxing bouts

Amit Panghal takes on Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in the men's 51kg round of 16 at 7:16 pm IST. Jasmine Lamboria faces Philippines' Nesthy Petcio in the women's 57kg round of 32. Preeti Pawar battles Colombia's Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda in the women's 54kg pre-quarterfinals at 1:22 am IST on July 31.

Late-night archery

Dhiraj Bommadevara aims for success in the men's individual recurve round of 32 at 10:46 pm IST, with a potential round of 16 matches at 11:25 pm if victorious.