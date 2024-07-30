Indian athletes set for action-packed Tuesday at Paris Olympics
Indian athletes are set for a thrilling Tuesday at the Paris Olympics, with numerous key events lined up. From shooting and rowing to hockey and boxing, the day promises excitement and intense competition.
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh will face South Korea in the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match at 1 pm IST on Tuesday, July 30. The Indian duo qualified third with 580-20x points, just ahead of their Korean opponents who shot 579-18x.
Trap shooters take aim
Prithviraj Tondaiman starts his Olympic campaign in men's trap qualification at 12:30 pm IST, with the final scheduled for 7 pm if he advances. Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh compete in women's trap qualification at the same time.
Rowing and hockey action
Rower Balraj Panwar races in the men's single sculls quarterfinals at 1:40 pm IST. The Indian men's hockey team faces Ireland in a crucial group-stage match at 4:45 pm IST.
Archers and shuttlers in the spotlight
Women's archers Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur begin their individual recurve journeys in the round of 32 at 5:27 PM IST. Badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty play their final group match against Indonesia at 5:30 pm, while Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa close out their group stage at 6:20 pm.
Boxing bouts
Amit Panghal takes on Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in the men's 51kg round of 16 at 7:16 pm IST. Jasmine Lamboria faces Philippines' Nesthy Petcio in the women's 57kg round of 32. Preeti Pawar battles Colombia's Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda in the women's 54kg pre-quarterfinals at 1:22 am IST on July 31.
Late-night archery
Dhiraj Bommadevara aims for success in the men's individual recurve round of 32 at 10:46 pm IST, with a potential round of 16 matches at 11:25 pm if victorious.
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