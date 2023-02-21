Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has retained her number three position in the women's T20I rankings for batters, while her teammate Jemimah Rodriques moved to the 12th spot.

She achieved this feat after she played a knock of 87 off 56 balls against Ireland to guide India to qualify for the semi-finals at the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa.

On the other hand, Rodriques's handly scores so far in the tournament have helped her to grab one spot in the list.

Besides this, Richa Ghosh's unbeaten knocks of 31 against Pakistan, and 41 against England in the women's T20 World Cup over the past week helped her to a career-best 20th position.

The young wicketkeeper, who lifted the first-ever U-19 Women's T20 World Cup last month, became the fifth India to enter the top 20 batters in the latest update following her striking ability in South Africa.

Apart from India's Ghosh New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr and Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali are other batters who achieved career-best rankings.

Kerr's match-winning knock against Sri Lanka at Paarl helped her to a career-best 16th position, Kerr has also gained three places to reach 13th place among bowlers.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's left-handed opener Muneeba has risen 10 places to a career-best 64th after becoming the first woman from her country to score a T20 century.

Australian Captain Meg Lanning, who scored 48 not out versus Bangladesh is up one place to fourth while former New Zealand captain Suzie Bates has jumped into sixth position after scores of 81 not out against Bangladesh and 56 against Sri Lanka.

Two other players from Australia Tahila McGrath and Beth Mooney still occupy the top spots, while New Zealand's Sophie Devine sits two positions below Mandhana in fifth.

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