Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins Gold at Czech Republic Grand Prix

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain added another title to her growing list of achievements by winning a gold medal at the Grand Prix in the Czech Republic.

The Olympic medallist delivered a strong performance to finish at the top of the podium, further strengthening her reputation as one of India’s leading boxers on the international circuit.

Her victory drew praise from across the sporting community, with many lauding her consistency, determination and ability to perform on the global stage.

The achievement has also been celebrated in Assam, where Borgohain remains one of the state's most successful sporting icons.

The gold medal comes as another significant milestone in Borgohain’s career and underlines her continued presence among India’s top boxing contenders ahead of future international competitions.