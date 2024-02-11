Nikhat Zareen and Amit Panghal secured their spots in the finals, along with four other Indian pugilists the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Nikhat Zareen (50kg) faced Bulgaria's Zlatislava Chukanova in the semifinals. Despite the home crowd support, Nikhat won the bout 3-2, showing clinical performance in the second and third rounds. She will compete for the gold against Uzbekistan's Sabina Bobokulova on Sunday.

Amit Panghal (51kg) , securing his third consecutive win with a unanimous 5-0 decision against Turkey's Gumus Samet. Amit, who faces the reigning world champion Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan in the finals, displayed skillful footwork and experience in the ring.

Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) made easy work of her opponent, Jessica Triebelova of Slovakia, winning with a 5-0 score. Arundhati's smart movement and aggressive approach earned her a spot in the finals where she will face China's Yang Liu.

Barun Singh Shagolshem (48kg) continued India's success, winning 5-0 against Khenoussi Kamel of Algeria. Barun's technical ability and quick movements paved the way for a unanimous decision win, setting up a final clash with Khodzhiev Anvarzhan of Kyrgyzstan.

Sachin (57kg) faced a tough opponent in Ukraine's Abduraimov Aider. After losing the first round, Sachin showcased his class in the second and third rounds, securing a comeback 4-1 win. He will go head-to-head against Uzbekistan's Shakhzod Muzafarov in the finals.

Rajat (67kg) advanced to the finals after his opponent Guruli Lasha of Georgia gave him a walkover in the semis.

Later tonight, Akash (71kg) and Naveen Kumar (92kg) will be in action against opponents from Uzbekistan and Georgia, respectively.

On Friday, Deepak (75kg) and Abhimanyu Loura (80kg) exited the tournament with losses to boxers from Uzbekistan and China. The Strandja Memorial Tournament, featuring over 300 boxers from 30 countries, is one of Europe's oldest international sports competitions.