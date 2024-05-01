In a dominating display of skill and determination, four Indian youth boxers have advanced to the semifinals of the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024, currently underway in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Aryan kicked off India's campaign with an impressive 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Uzbekistan's Juraev Shakarboy in the 51kg category. Following suit, Yashwardhan Singh showcased resilience, bouncing back from a first-round setback to secure a commendable 4-1 win against Iran's Mirahmadi Babaheidari in the 63.5kg category.

Priyanshu (71kg) and Sahil (80kg) didn't face much resistance either, cruising to victory with referee stop the contest (RSC) decisions against their opponents, Wu Yu En of Chinese Taipei and Yklymov Abdyrahma of Turkmenistan respectively.

However, it wasn't a clean sweep for the Indian contingent, as Jatin bowed out of the competition in the 57kg category after a hard-fought battle that ended in a 1-4 loss to Uzbekistan's A Nodirbek.

Looking ahead, the youth semifinals are scheduled for Friday, where these promising boxers will aim to secure their spots in the finals.

Meanwhile, Aryan (92kg), Nisha (52kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70kg), and Rudrika (75kg) are set to compete in their respective youth quarterfinals bouts later today, adding to India's aspirations for medal glory.

In earlier action, Jugnoo (86kg), Tammana (50kg), and Preeti (54kg) emerged victorious in the U-22 category semifinals, signaling India's strong presence across multiple weight divisions.

The tournament, boasting a lineup of over 390 boxers from 24 countries, has been brimming with intense competition across 25 weight categories. The finals for the youth and U-22 divisions are scheduled for May 6 and 7 respectively, promising more thrilling clashes as the competition progresses.